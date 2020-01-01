Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
60
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Ryzen 7 2700 +10%
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1434
Ryzen 7 2700 +137%
3395
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +2%
2227
2181
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6126
Ryzen 7 2700 +153%
15502
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +5%
985
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3254
Ryzen 7 2700 +95%
6354
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
