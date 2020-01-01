Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Ryzen 7 3700X +34%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Ryzen 7 3700X +235%
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6174
Ryzen 7 3700X +276%
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1010
Ryzen 7 3700X +28%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3379
Ryzen 7 3700X +155%
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8100
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|4
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
