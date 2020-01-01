Intel Core i3 8100 vs Celeron G3930
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 2.9 GHz Celeron G3930 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron G3930
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +23%
2273
1845
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +165%
6174
2334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +54%
1010
657
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +281%
3379
887
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|G3930
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Celeron G3930 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
