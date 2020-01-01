Intel Core i3 8100 vs Celeron G4900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.1 GHz Celeron G4900 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Celeron G4900
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +19%
2273
1914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +155%
6174
2423
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +28%
1010
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +138%
3379
1420
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|42 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|G4900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 610
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Celeron G4900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2
