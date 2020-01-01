Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 1005G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1 (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
364
Core i3 1005G1 +10%
402
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +54%
1434
929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2227
Core i3 1005G1 +3%
2291
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +17%
6126
5257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +4%
985
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +70%
3254
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|281 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
