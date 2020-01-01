Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1099 vs 993 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
358
Core i3 10100 +25%
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1442
Core i3 10100 +57%
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2251
Core i3 10100 +16%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6105
Core i3 10100 +45%
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
992
Core i3 10100 +11%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3297
Core i3 10100 +27%
4174
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
