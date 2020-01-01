Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 10100: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1099 vs 993 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
1442
Core i3 10100 +57%
2264
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2251
Core i3 10100 +16%
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6105
Core i3 10100 +45%
8835
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
992
Core i3 10100 +11%
1099
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3297
Core i3 10100 +27%
4174

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 May 1, 2020
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-8100 i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

