Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 10100F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10100F

Intel Core i3 8100
VS
Intel Core i3 10100F
Intel Core i3 8100
Intel Core i3 10100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100F and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 905 points
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
1469
Core i3 10100F +57%
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2285
Core i3 10100F +15%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6131
Core i3 10100F +43%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3115
Core i3 10100F +19%
3695

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 10100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 October 10, 2020
Launch price 117 USD 79 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-8100 i3-10100F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 10100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 1035G1 and Core i3 8100
2. Ryzen 3 2200G and Core i3 8100
3. Core i3 9100F and Core i3 8100
4. Core i3 1005G1 and Core i3 8100
5. Core i3 9100 and Core i3 8100
6. Core i3 10100 and Core i3 10100F
7. Ryzen 3 3100 and Core i3 10100F
8. Core i3 9100F and Core i3 10100F
9. Core i5 10400F and Core i3 10100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 10100F or i3 8100?
EnglishРусский