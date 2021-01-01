Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10100F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
64
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
45
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100F
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1072 vs 905 points
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Core i3 10100F +24%
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1469
Core i3 10100F +57%
2300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2285
Core i3 10100F +15%
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6131
Core i3 10100F +43%
8773
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
920
Core i3 10100F +17%
1079
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3115
Core i3 10100F +19%
3695
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|October 10, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|79 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-10100F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10100F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
