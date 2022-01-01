Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 10105F: what's better?

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10105F and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
  • Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1143 vs 949 points
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3612
Core i3 10105F +59%
5754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2262
Core i3 10105F +19%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6210
Core i3 10105F +48%
9188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3343
Core i3 10105F +32%
4427
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 10105F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 February 15, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i3-8100 i3-10105F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 8100
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 10105F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

