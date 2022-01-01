Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10105F
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
58
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
42
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F
- Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1143 vs 949 points
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
945
Core i3 10105F +24%
1170
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3612
Core i3 10105F +59%
5754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2262
Core i3 10105F +19%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6210
Core i3 10105F +48%
9188
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
954
Core i3 10105F +20%
1149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3343
Core i3 10105F +32%
4427
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|February 15, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-10105F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10105F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
