Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10105F VS Intel Core i3 8100 Intel Core i3 10105F We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.7 GHz i3 10105F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 10105F and 8100 Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100 Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Advantages of Intel Core i3 10105F Newer - released 3-years and 5-months later

Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1143 vs 949 points

Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 10105F

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 5, 2017 February 15, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake Model number i3-8100 i3-10105F Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 28x 37x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz - Shading Units 192 - TMUs 24 - ROPs 3 - Execution Units 24 - TGP 15 W - Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i3 8100 0.38 TFLOPS Core i3 10105F n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 10105F official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -