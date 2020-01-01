Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 10110Y
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1 GHz i3 10110Y (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
71
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.17 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
- Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 7 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
368
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +1%
2278
2259
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +69%
6234
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
996
Core i3 10110Y +1%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +96%
3322
1698
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|August 21, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Amber Lake Y
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-10110Y
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1377
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|7 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|33.33 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|10
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1
