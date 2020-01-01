Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 10110Y: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores against the 1 GHz i3 10110Y (laptop) with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10110Y and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.17 GB/s (13%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110Y
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 7 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +69%
6234
Core i3 10110Y
3697
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +96%
3322
Core i3 10110Y
1698

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 10110Y

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 August 21, 2019
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Amber Lake Y
Model number i3-8100 i3-10110Y
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1377
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 7 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 33.33 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 10110Y official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 10
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1

