Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 12100 VS Intel Core i3 8100 Intel Core i3 12100 We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 12100 and 8100 Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100 Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM

Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

74% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1648 vs 949 points

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 60 vs 65 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 12100

General Vendor Intel Intel Released October 5, 2017 January 4, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S Model number i3-8100 i3-12100 Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 730 Performance Cores 4 4 Threads 4 8 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 28x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 60 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 3 24 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i3 8100 0.38 TFLOPS Core i3 12100 0.35 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 76.8 GB/s ECC Support Yes - Misc Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 12100 official page PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -