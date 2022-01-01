Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i3 8100
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i3 8100
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 8100
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Newer - released 4-years and 4-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 39.3 GB/s (105%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 78% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1687 vs 949 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3612
Core i3 12100F +134%
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2262
Core i3 12100F +57%
3557
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
6210
Core i3 12100F +135%
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100
3343
Core i3 12100F +95%
6512
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i3-8100 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i3 8100
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i3 8100?
