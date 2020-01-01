Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 6100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 6100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
68
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
10
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
45
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 6100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Core i3 6100 +1%
371
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +57%
1464
933
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +47%
6174
4205
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +8%
1010
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +60%
3379
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|117 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-6100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 6100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
