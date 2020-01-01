Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100 or Core i3 7100: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 51 vs 65 Watt

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +42%
1464
Core i3 7100
1028
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100
2273
Core i3 7100 +4%
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +44%
6174
Core i3 7100
4302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +2%
1010
Core i3 7100
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +60%
3379
Core i3 7100
2106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 7100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 5, 2017 January 3, 2017
Launch price 117 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8100 i3-7100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 28x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 51 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100 official page Intel Core i3 7100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100 or i3 8100?
