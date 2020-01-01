Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 7100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.9 GHz i3 7100 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
73
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
16
11
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
49
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 51 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
н/д
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +42%
1464
1028
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2273
Core i3 7100 +4%
2366
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +44%
6174
4302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +2%
1010
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +60%
3379
2106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-7100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|28x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|51 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Core i5 8400
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 8100 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Core i5 7400
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Intel Core i3 7100 vs Intel Pentium Gold G5400