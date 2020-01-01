Intel Core i3 8100 vs i3 7100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 8100 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 7100T with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +11%
2273
2049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +61%
6174
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100 +13%
1010
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100 +72%
3379
1969
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 5, 2017
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100
|i3-7100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|28x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
