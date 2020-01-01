Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100T or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More than 13 °C higher critical temperature
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T
5375
Ryzen 3 2200G +26%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T
2708
Ryzen 3 2200G +10%
2985

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price 117 USD 99 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen
Model number i3-8100T -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 82°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100T official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or Intel Core i3 8100T?
