Intel Core i3 8100T vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 13 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1954
Ryzen 3 2200G +7%
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5375
Ryzen 3 2200G +26%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Ryzen 3 2200G +5%
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2708
Ryzen 3 2200G +10%
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|117 USD
|99 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
