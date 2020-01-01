Intel Core i3 8100T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T with 4-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 26 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 13 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1954
Ryzen 5 3600X +37%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5375
Ryzen 5 3600X +242%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Ryzen 5 3600X +54%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2708
Ryzen 5 3600X +160%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|117 USD
|249 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8100T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
