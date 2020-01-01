Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 10100T
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T (desktop) against the 3 GHz i3 10100T (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100T
- Newer - released 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
200
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1954
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5375
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Core i3 10100T +24%
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2708
Core i3 10100T +31%
3537
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|April 30, 2020
|Launch price
|117 USD
|122 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100T
|i3-10100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
