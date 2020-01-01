Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100T or Core i3 7100T: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 7100T

Intel Core i3 8100T
Intel Core i3 8100T
VS
Intel Core i3 7100T
Intel Core i3 7100T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 7100T with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100T and 8100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T +40%
5375
Core i3 7100T
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T +38%
2708
Core i3 7100T
1969

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100T and i3 7100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 January 3, 2017
Launch price 117 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8100T i3-7100T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 31x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 82°C 92°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100T official page Intel Core i3 7100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100T or i3 8100T?
EnglishРусский