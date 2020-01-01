Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 7100T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz i3 7100T with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1954
Core i3 7100T +5%
2049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T +40%
5375
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Core i3 7100T +7%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T +38%
2708
1969
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100T
|i3-7100T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|31x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
