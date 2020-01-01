Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 8100
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
19
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1464
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1954
Core i3 8100 +16%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
5375
Core i3 8100 +15%
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Core i3 8100 +21%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2708
Core i3 8100 +25%
3379
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|117 USD
|117 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i3-8100T
|i3-8100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|31x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|6MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|82°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8100T official page
|Intel Core i3 8100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
