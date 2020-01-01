Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8100T or Core i3 8100: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 8100

Intel Core i3 8100T
Intel Core i3 8100T
VS
Intel Core i3 8100
Intel Core i3 8100

We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8100T against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 8100T
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8100
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100T
1954
Core i3 8100 +16%
2273
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T
5375
Core i3 8100 +15%
6174
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8100T
833
Core i3 8100 +21%
1010
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8100T
2708
Core i3 8100 +25%
3379

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8100T and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 3, 2018 October 5, 2017
Launch price 117 USD 117 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i3-8100T i3-8100
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 31x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 6MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 82°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8100T official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i3 8100T?
EnglishРусский