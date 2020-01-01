Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 3 1200
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
61
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
47
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 1200 – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Around 2.24 GB/s (6%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +6%
346
327
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Ryzen 3 1200 +53%
1188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1911
Ryzen 3 1200 +1%
1932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3601
Ryzen 3 1200 +75%
6316
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Ryzen 3 1200 +16%
897
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Ryzen 3 1200 +79%
2868
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|July 27, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|109 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|39.74 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
