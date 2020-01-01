Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8130U or Ryzen 3 2200G: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
3697
Ryzen 3 2200G +84%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1634
Ryzen 3 2200G +83%
2985

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 12, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price - 99 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen
Model number i3-8130U -
Socket BGA-1356 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

