Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 3 2200G – 15 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 2200G
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +12%
352
313
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Ryzen 3 2200G +67%
1308
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Ryzen 3 2200G +7%
2087
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Ryzen 3 2200G +84%
6799
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Ryzen 3 2200G +12%
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634
Ryzen 3 2200G +83%
2985
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|February 12, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 2200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
