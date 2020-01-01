Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3250U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 40% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3250U – 15 vs 25 Watt
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 815 vs 670 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3250U
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +13%
350
309
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +4%
784
755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +1%
1976
1949
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3714
Ryzen 3 3250U +16%
4309
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +23%
827
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +27%
1825
1440
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|12-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
