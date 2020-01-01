Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8130U or Ryzen 3 4300U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences

Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
784
Ryzen 3 4300U +100%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1950
Ryzen 3 4300U +23%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
3697
Ryzen 3 4300U +115%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1634
Ryzen 3 4300U +94%
3164

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8130U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 12, 2018 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8130U -
Socket BGA-1356 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 8130U?
