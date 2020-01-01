Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8130U or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i3 8130U
Intel Core i3 8130U
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 8130U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
784
Ryzen 5 3600 +357%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1950
Ryzen 5 3600 +34%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
3697
Ryzen 5 3600 +384%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U
782
Ryzen 5 3600 +64%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1634
Ryzen 5 3600 +351%
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8130U and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 12, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8130U -
Socket BGA-1356 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 No

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 32 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i3 8130U?
EnglishРусский