Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) with 2-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600X – 15 vs 95 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Has 28 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 10.18 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Ryzen 5 3600X +42%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Ryzen 5 3600X +400%
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Ryzen 5 3600X +37%
2678
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Ryzen 5 3600X +397%
18392
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Ryzen 5 3600X +64%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634
Ryzen 5 3600X +330%
7029
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|249 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|No
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
