Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Newer - released 1 year and 11 months later
- Has 4 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 5 4500U +28%
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Ryzen 5 4500U +153%
1960
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1911
Ryzen 5 4500U +29%
2462
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3601
Ryzen 5 4500U +209%
11129
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Ryzen 5 4500U +36%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Ryzen 5 4500U +170%
4322
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
