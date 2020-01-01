Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U with 2-cores against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.8 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Ryzen 7 2700U +5%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Ryzen 7 2700U +84%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +13%
1911
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3601
Ryzen 7 2700U +83%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +11%
776
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Ryzen 7 2700U +40%
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|October 26, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
