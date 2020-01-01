Intel Core i3 8130U vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U with 2-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +3%
352
343
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Ryzen 7 3700U +93%
1513
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Ryzen 7 3700U +5%
2045
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Ryzen 7 3700U +99%
7365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +20%
782
654
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634
Ryzen 7 3700U +47%
2404
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
