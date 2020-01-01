Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 1005G1
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 1.2 GHz i3 1005G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1005G1
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Core i3 1005G1 +16%
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Core i3 1005G1 +21%
952
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Core i3 1005G1 +19%
2315
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Core i3 1005G1 +45%
5348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Core i3 1005G1 +24%
972
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634
Core i3 1005G1 +17%
1910
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-1005G1
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 1005G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
