Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 1110G4

Intel Core i3 8130U
VS
Intel Core i3 1110G4
Intel Core i3 8130U
Intel Core i3 1110G4

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1110G4 and 8130U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 848 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1853
Core i3 1110G4 +21%
2250

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8130U and i3 1110G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 12, 2018 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Kaby Lake Tiger Lake UP4
Model number i3-8130U i3-1110G4
Socket BGA-1356 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 15 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 32 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 1110G4 or i3 8130U?
