Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2 years and 7 months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
346
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
774
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1911
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3601
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
776
Core i3 1115G4 +58%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1598
Core i3 1115G4 +40%
2241
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
