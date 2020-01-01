Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 3 years and 1 month later
- Supports up to 32 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +65%
1950
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +78%
3697
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +62%
782
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +55%
1634
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|January 5, 2015
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i3 8130U or Ryzen 5 3500U
- Core i3 8130U or Core i5 8265U
- Core i3 8130U or Core i5 1035G4
- Core i3 8130U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 8130U or Core i3 8145U
- Core i3 5005U or Ryzen 3 3200U
- Core i3 5005U or Core i5 7200U
- Core i3 5005U or Core i3 7100
- Core i3 5005U or Core i3 6006U
- Core i3 5005U or Pentium Silver N5000