Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 6006U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 2 GHz i3 6006U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +65%
1950
1180
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +62%
3697
2288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +63%
782
479
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +43%
1634
1139
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|November 1, 2016
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-6006U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 520
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.7 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 6006U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
