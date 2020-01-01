Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 7020U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U against the 2.3 GHz i3 7020U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +45%
1950
1346
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +42%
3697
2603
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8130U +38%
782
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U +22%
1634
1343
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|April 1, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|281 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-7020U
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 7020U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
