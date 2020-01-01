Intel Core i3 8130U vs i3 7100T
We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz i3 7100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 7100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
784
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
1950
Core i3 7100T +5%
2049
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3697
Core i3 7100T +4%
3840
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
782
Core i3 7100T +14%
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1634
Core i3 7100T +21%
1969
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 12, 2018
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Kaby Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8130U
|i3-7100T
|Socket
|BGA-1356
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|24x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8130U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|12
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700U vs Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i5 8250U vs i3 8130U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 vs i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U vs Intel Core i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U vs Intel Core i3 8130U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i3 7100T
- Intel Pentium G4560 vs Core i3 7100T
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G vs Intel Core i3 7100T
- Intel Core i3 8100T vs i3 7100T