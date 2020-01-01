Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8130U or Core i3 7100T: what's better?

We compared two 2-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3 8130U (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz i3 7100T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7100T and 8130U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8130U
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i3 7100T – 15 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i3 7100T
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8130U
1634
Core i3 7100T +21%
1969

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8130U and i3 7100T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 12, 2018 January 3, 2017
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Kaby Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8130U i3-7100T
Socket BGA-1356 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 24x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 3MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 92°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 32 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8130U official page Intel Core i3 7100T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 12 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 7100T or i3 8130U?
