Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +1%
297
294
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +11%
663
595
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +10%
2104
1909
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3788
Ryzen 3 3200U +8%
4094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Ryzen 3 3200U +6%
734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +3%
1593
1549
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 3
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
