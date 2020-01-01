Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U with 2-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
297
Ryzen 3 4300U +47%
437
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Ryzen 3 4300U +136%
1566
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2104
Ryzen 3 4300U +14%
2403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3788
Ryzen 3 4300U +110%
7949
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
692
Ryzen 3 4300U +45%
1001
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1593
Ryzen 3 4300U +99%
3164
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
