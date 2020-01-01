Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8145U or Ryzen 5 2500U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 2500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U with 2-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 10 months later
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2500U
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +12%
2104
Ryzen 5 2500U
1879
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U
3788
Ryzen 5 2500U +77%
6714
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U
1593
Ryzen 5 2500U +75%
2789

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 October 26, 2017
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen
Model number i3-8145U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8145U official page AMD Ryzen 5 2500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

