Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600U and 8145U
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U
650
Ryzen 5 4600U +300%
2597
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U
2076
Ryzen 5 4600U +18%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U
3712
Ryzen 5 4600U +283%
14232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U
1567
Ryzen 5 4600U +240%
5328

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8145U and AMD Ryzen 5 4600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released August 28, 2018 January 6, 2020
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Zen 2
Model number i3-8145U -
Socket BGA-1528 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 2 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8145U official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i3 8145U?
