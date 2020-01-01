Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U with 2-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 30.77 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Ryzen 5 4600U +61%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Ryzen 5 4600U +300%
2597
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2076
Ryzen 5 4600U +18%
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3712
Ryzen 5 4600U +283%
14232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
686
Ryzen 5 4600U +59%
1088
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1567
Ryzen 5 4600U +240%
5328
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|2
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 8145U vs Intel Core i3 10110U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U vs Intel Core i5 1035G1