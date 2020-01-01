Intel Core i3 8145U vs AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U with 2-cores against the 2.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 2700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 10 months later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 2700U
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Ryzen 7 2700U +22%
362
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Ryzen 7 2700U +119%
1421
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +23%
2076
1686
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3712
Ryzen 7 2700U +77%
6581
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
686
Ryzen 7 2700U +2%
702
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1567
Ryzen 7 2700U +43%
2240
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|October 26, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Zen
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Radeon Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 2700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
