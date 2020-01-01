Intel Core i3 8145U vs Celeron N4000
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 1.1 GHz Celeron N4000. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Celeron N4000
- Consumes up to 60% less energy than the Core i3 8145U – 6 vs 15 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +97%
2104
1066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +155%
3788
1483
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +65%
692
419
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +110%
1593
759
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|December 11, 2017
|Launch price
|281 USD
|107 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Gemini Lake
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|N4000
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1090
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|2
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|4MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|6 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|8 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|Intel Celeron N4000 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|6
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1