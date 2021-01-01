Intel Core i3 8145U vs i3 1110G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 1.5-2.5 GHz i3 1110G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1110G4
- Newer - released 2-years later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1323 vs 854 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
299
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
662
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2129
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
870
Core i3 1110G4 +52%
1323
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1774
Core i3 1110G4 +27%
2250
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|i3-1110G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.5-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|Intel Core i3 1110G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
