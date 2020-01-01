Intel Core i3 8145U vs i3 1115G4
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 3 GHz i3 1115G4. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
296
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
650
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2076
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
3712
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
686
Core i3 1115G4 +78%
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1567
Core i3 1115G4 +43%
2241
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i3 8145U
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Intel Core i3 8145U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i3 8145U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 or i3 8145U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i3 8145U
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 or i3 8145U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U or Intel Core i3 8145U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U or Intel Core i3 8145U
- AMD Ryzen 3 4300U or Intel Core i3 8145U
- Intel Core i3 10110U or i3 8145U