Intel Core i3 8145U vs i3 5005U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 2 GHz i3 5005U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 3 years and 8 months later
- Around 11.9 GB/s (46%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 3.0
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
297
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
663
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +78%
2104
1184
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +83%
3788
2075
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +44%
692
482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +51%
1593
1053
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|January 5, 2015
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Broadwell
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|i3-5005U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1168
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 5500
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|5 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR3L-1600, LPDDR3-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|25.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|Intel Core i3 5005U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|2.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
