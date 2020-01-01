Intel Core i3 8145U vs i3 7100U
We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 2.4 GHz i3 7100U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 3.4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +42%
297
209
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +46%
663
455
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +50%
2104
1403
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +39%
3788
2729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8145U +13%
692
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8145U +16%
1593
1372
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|August 28, 2018
|August 30, 2016
|Launch price
|281 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Whiskey Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i3-8145U
|i3-7100U
|Socket
|BGA-1528
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Intel HD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|4
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.9 GHz
|-
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|4 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|4MB (shared)
|3MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, LPDDR3-1866, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8145U official page
|Intel Core i3 7100U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i3 8145U and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i3 8145U and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Intel Core i3 8145U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 8145U and AMD Ryzen 3 3200U
- Intel Core i3 8145U and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i5 7200U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i3 8130U
- Intel Core i3 7100U and Intel Core i3 1005G1