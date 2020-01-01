Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8145U or Core i3 8130U: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8145U vs i3 8130U

We compared two 2-core laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i3 8145U against the 2.2 GHz i3 8130U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8130U and 8145U
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i3 8145U and i3 8130U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released August 28, 2018 February 12, 2018
Launch price 281 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Whiskey Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i3-8145U i3-8130U
Socket BGA-1528 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 2 2
Threads 4 4
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.9 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 24x
Bus Bandwidth 4 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 4MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 15 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8145U official page Intel Core i3 8130U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8130U or i3 8145U?
