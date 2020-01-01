Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i3 8300 or Ryzen 5 2600: what's better?

Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Newer - released 5 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +2%
2351
Ryzen 5 2600
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
6439
Ryzen 5 2600 +107%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300
722
Ryzen 5 2600 +38%
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i3 8300
1623
Ryzen 5 2600 +242%
5550

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 3, 2018 September 11, 2018
Launch price - 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i3-8300 -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 4 6
Threads 4 12
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency - 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier - Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 62 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2400 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 37.5 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i3 8300 official page AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

