Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 with 4-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
72
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
34
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
60
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 62 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
378
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2752
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +2%
2351
2299
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6439
Ryzen 5 2600 +107%
13308
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Ryzen 5 2600 +38%
996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Ryzen 5 2600 +242%
5550
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|4
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
