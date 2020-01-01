Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
We compared two 4-core desktop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3400G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 5% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3400G – 62 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 6.21 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1975
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2351
Ryzen 5 3400G +2%
2396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6439
Ryzen 5 3400G +47%
9477
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
722
Ryzen 5 3400G +37%
987
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Ryzen 5 3400G +142%
3933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|149 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 11
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3400G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
