Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
62
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Consumes up to 76% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 15 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
356
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1459
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +15%
2300
1994
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6261
Ryzen 5 3500U +13%
7094
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +14%
701
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1578
Ryzen 5 3500U +69%
2661
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 and Intel Core i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 8100 and i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100F and i3 8300
- Intel Core i3 9100 and i3 8300
- Intel Core i5 10300H and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G4 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4600U and Ryzen 5 3500U
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3500U