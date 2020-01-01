Intel Core i3 8300 vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two 4-core CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i3 8300 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
57
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
44
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8300
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR4-2400 RAM
- Around 1.74 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 35 vs 62 Watt
- Newer - released 9 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +12%
2351
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6439
Ryzen 5 3550H +27%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i3 8300 +32%
722
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1623
Ryzen 5 3550H +14%
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 3, 2018
|January 6, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i3-8300
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|-
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|-
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|62 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2400
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|37.5 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i3 8300 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
